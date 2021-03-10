Skip to contents
Life's Rich Pageant

Feebly Mumbling “Blue Lives Matter” Did Not Get Johnny Damon Out Of His DUI Arrest

Tom Ley
March 10, 2021 12:59 pm
Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Former MLB star Johnny Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, were both arrested in Windermere, Fla., last month during a traffic stop. Damon was charged with DUI and, according to police, had a blood-alcohol content of .30; his wife was charged with resisting arrest. Newly released bodycam footage from the arrest depicts the Damons at the end of a very bad, very Floridian night.

The full video, first published by TMZ, starts with a clearly drunk Damon getting screamed at by the cop for trying to exit his car. Damon is then told to stand behind the car by the cop, at which point Damon’s wife comes out of the car and tries to walk away. The officer grabs her, initiating a scuffle that ends with Damon in handcuffs. As Damon is being cuffed, he says, “I am Blue Lives Matter.”

“We are all for cops,” Damon goes on to say while his wife repeatedly asks to cops to look at their license plate, which apparently says “Blue Lives Matter” somewhere on it. A few minutes later, Damon says, “Hey bro, I’m a good fuckin’ guy, and I know people are trying to get me because I’m a Trump supporter.”

When asked by the cop where he and his wife were coming from, Damon says they were at London House, which appears to be some kind of weird members-only club located in Orlando. When asked what exactly London House is, Damon responds, “It’s a guy with a lot of money to, um, take care of, uh, taxes, and all that stuff. So he’s, uh … we were just having a good time there.” Sounds like a cool place!

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

