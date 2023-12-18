Eric Adams: The Beauty Of New York Is That There Are Terrorist Attacks And Also Stores That Open

New York City. What a town. What makes it so special? If you live there, nobody needs to explain it to you. You already know that nothing in the world compares to getting up early to get your fruit, or enjoying one of those classic NYC days when it's a beautiful day for weather. And if you don't live here? Well, I'm not sure you can ever understand. But if there's one poet out there who knows just how to use language to capture the spirit of this great metropolis, it is New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams made an appearance on the local news yesterday, and was asked by the host to sum up 2023 in New York City with just one word. Adams obliged:

That word? "New York," said Adams. "This is a place where every day you wake up," he continued, "you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who's celebrating a new business that's open. This is a very, very complicated city and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."

A man like Adams doesn't come to have such an innate understanding of his city by accident, of course. He can speak so beautifully about the place that made him because of how he's been shaped by his community, which our friends at Hell Gate painstakingly demonstrate in their new interactive guide to Adams's associates and confidantes. Pull up a chair at the table of success, and you'll soon understand that New York really is the place where you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who's celebrating a new business that's open.

