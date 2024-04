If you've spent a decent amount of time watching the NBA playoffs, you have been driven insane by at least one of the commercials that have been packed into the ad breaks. There's the "What A Pro Wants" commercial, of course. That one's pretty bad. I personally hate the one with the guy in big jorts who jumps into the sky. The Ringer's Bill Simmons is not a fan of one that features a few lines from "No Flex Zone," by Rae Sremmurd.

During the Sunday episode of his podcast, Simmons attempted to sing a bit of the song. His effort was was both spirited and insane. Distressingly, it allowed for the creation of an even more annoying version of the commercial, created by a member of the Bill Simmons subreddit:

Enjoy listening to that!

