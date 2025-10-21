Skip to Content
NFL

Doug Martin’s Family Says He Was Experiencing Mental Health Crisis Before Dying In Police Custody

9:45 AM EDT on October 21, 2025

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) after a week 11 NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 20, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Buccaneers won 19-17.
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire
TMZ broke the news Sunday that former NFL running back Doug Martin had died in Oakland, Calif. at the age of 36. Though the precise circumstances of his death remain unclear, one thing we do know is that Martin died while in police custody.

Through a statement, the Oakland Police Department has offered its version of events leading up to Martin's death. According to the cops, officers were responding to a call about a break-in at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. After encountering Martin in the house they were called to, "a brief struggle occurred" and Martin "became unresponsive" after being taken into custody. The police department's statement goes on to say that paramedics were called to the scene, and that Martin later died in the hospital.

Martin's family, through his agent, released a statement Monday night that provides more details about his mental state on the night of his death, and why the police were initially called:

Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges that profoundly impacted his personal and professional life. Ultimately, mental illness proved to be the one opponent from which Doug could not run.

Following recent media reports about Doug's untimely passing, the family wishes to clarify the circumstances. Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down, where he was taken into custody by police. An investigation into what transpired as he was detained is under way.

The Oakland Police Department has said that Martin's death is now under investigation by multiple agencies. The officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

