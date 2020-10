Three days ago, Florida head coach Dan Mullen called for the UF administration to let 90,000 fans come to the Gators’ forthcoming game against LSU and breathe into each other’s mouths and noses. Just yesterday, he called his team “a model of safety.” Surely these two incompatible stances and a general attitude of indifference towards the coronavirus will not bite Mullen and Florida in the ass!

Wait, sorry, what’s that?

#BREAKING: According to sources close to the team, 19 football players have tested positive for COVID-19. @alligatorSports @TheAlligator — Payton Titus 😷 (@petitus25) October 13, 2020

Out of an abundance of caution, @GatorsFB team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon.https://t.co/bXlshmm38K — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) October 13, 2020

K.

