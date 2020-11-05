You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.
Underexplained Lists
Counties I Previously Never Cared About That Will Never Leave My Brain, Ranked
Tom Ley
November 5, 2020 3:01 pm
Photo by Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir/AFP via Getty Images
DeKalb County
Allegheny County
Washoe County
Cobb County
Fulton County
Philadelphia County
Bucks County
Wayne County
Clark County
Lackawanna County
Miami-Dade County
Getting hit by a van full of illegal ballots
Maricopa County
Tom Ley
Editor-in-Chief of Defector
