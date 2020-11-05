Skip to contents
Underexplained Lists

Counties I Previously Never Cared About That Will Never Leave My Brain, Ranked

Tom Ley
November 5, 2020 3:01 pm
Photo by Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir/AFP via Getty Images
  1. DeKalb County
  2. Allegheny County
  3. Washoe County
  4. Cobb County
  5. Fulton County
  6. Philadelphia County
  7. Bucks County
  8. Wayne County
  9. Clark County
  10. Lackawanna County
  11. Miami-Dade County
  12. Getting hit by a van full of illegal ballots
  13. Maricopa County

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

