Congratulations, You Are Officially Having A Better Day Than Several Celebrities

Celebrities are human beings, sure, but they don't move through life like the rest of us do. They will feel sadness and pain and disappointment many times during their years on Earth, just like you and me, but unlike you and me they will maintain access to all the blessings that money and talent and beauty bring them. For the most part, we only ever get to see them in the latter state, and it's easy to conclude that all that good stuff they have makes their lives invariably better than ours on a day-to-day basis.

Sports can be an equalizer in this regard. Think about how bad the days after your worst moments as a sports fan felt. Every time my favorite team gets eliminated from the playoffs, I end up going through the next day in a sickly daze, feeling much like I did the morning after the 2016 election. This is not rational, but it is what being a sports fan does to my brain. Now imagine how much more intense that awful feeling is hitting Knicks fans today, hours after they witnessed their team cough up a playoff game in unthinkable fashion.

The Knicks have a lot of celebrity fans, which means Wednesday night's loss has created a truly unique moment in time, not unlike a visible solar eclipse. Today, right now, is one of the few days in history on which you can say, unequivocally, that every non-Knicks fan is having a better day than several specific celebrities. Timothée Chalamet? That guy feels like dog shit right now, and no amount of access to luxury air travel and vintage champagne is going to help him. Ben Stiller couldn't even get to work on time. Right now he's probably just sitting in his office, staring at his computer, unable to get anything done while the knot in his stomach tightens. Spike Lee probably hasn't even gotten out of bed.

Go ahead and run the list of famous Knicks fans through your head, and take whatever satisfaction there is to be had from the irrefutable knowledge that, for just one day, your experience of life on Earth was better than theirs.

If you yourself are a Knicks fan, ignore everything I just said.