Christian Pulisic Is So Back

Roughly 24 hours after watching Christian Pulisic's Chelsea replacement Mykhailo Mudryk flail around and embarrass himself as the Blues lost 3-1 to 10-man West Ham, USMNT fans got to watch Pulisic make his AC Milan debut. He kicked ass! Milan spanked Bologna 2-0, with Pulisic starting on the right wing and looking quite dangerous on the ball. His first involvement was a good tackle that left him rolling around holding his ankle, which will instantly give U.S. fans flashbacks to the last one million times such a thing has happened, but he popped right back up and smacked a lovely cross over to Tijjani Reijnders for the hockey assist minutes later.

Just 10 minutes later, he combined with Olivier Giroud to get into position right around he edge of the box, where he blasted one into the side netting with his right foot. This is as good of a Serie A debut as one could hope for, especially since he has yet to pick up an annoying ankle injury that will keep him out for a month.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC. TAKE A BOW. 🔥 🇺🇸



WHAT A WAY TO MARK HIS SERIE DEBUT. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/R4WIaeTpmp — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023

Better yet: Milan's midfield looked somewhat disjointed, so Pulisic's longtime USMNT teammate and new AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah will hopefully get to make his debut soon.

