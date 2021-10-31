Catch Of The Year Overturned By Football’s Dumb Rules

The NFL continued its never-ending quest to undermine its own ability to entertain fans during today’s Jets-Bengals game. Near the end of the first half, Jets quarterback Mike White (Mike White!) threw a back-shoulder fade to Keelan Cole, who managed channel Odell Beckham and come down with what appeared to be the best touchdown catch of the season.

But no. After a long review process, the officials determined that we did not in fact witness an instantly iconic catch, but rather a simple incompletion. The catch was overturned because, uh, the ball briefly wobbled around in Cole’s hands when he hit the ground before eventually ending up snugly between his legs? I don’t know, man! Football is dumb.