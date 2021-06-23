Canadian Hockey Teams, Ranked By How Much They Deserve To Break The Cup Drought

I think we all need to start preparing for the possibility that the Montreal Canadiens could hoist the Stanley Cup at the end of this season. Sure, they still have a long way to go—one more win out of two against the Golden Knights and then four out of seven as the underdog against whoever emerges from Lightning-Isles—but on Tuesday night the Habs yet again put together an expectation-defying performance, starting strong as usual and riding an early lead to an eventual 4-1 win on the road over Vegas.

There’s a lot that I really like about Montreal. I’ve written already about how cool it is that Carey Price, despite being past his prime, is now deeper into the playoffs than he’s ever been before. The Habs also have some charismatic youngsters in Jesperi Kotkaniemi (who opened the scoring in Game 5), and Nick Suzuki, and Nick Suzuki’s cat, Milo. They have grizzled veterans like Shea Weber, looking for his first Cup after 16 seasons, and Eric Staal and Corey Perry, who both found glory as youngsters long ago but have been searching in vain for that high ever since. And they also do an admirable job of sharing the load with each other, as their playoff scoring leaderboard shows four guys tied for first place with five goals apiece, and then another four guys tied with three right below.

But, of all the teams that could have been Canada’s hope to break the country’s 28-year Stanley Cup drought, Montreal is undeniably the least satisfying option, and they’d be, I think, the least heartwarming story relative to the six other franchises who hope to win it next. It’s nothing personal against this team, but … well, a little ranked list from least deserving to most deserving should help explain things.