Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
This Is So Stupid

Can Zohran Mamdani Keep New Yorkers Safe From Remembering Some Arsenal Guys?

12:34 PM EST on November 26, 2025

Zohran Mamdani holding up a photo of Ian Wright
Image via YouTube
129Comments

Zohran Mamdani is weeks away from becoming Mayor of New York City. As someone who does not live in the city but nevertheless has a lot of opinions about what goes on there, I want his administration to be a success. This is why I was so disappointed by some of the Mayor-Elect's recent conduct, which raises new questions about whether Mr. Mamdani is truly prepared to be a Mayor who represents all New Yorkers.

During his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show this week, Mr. Mamdani, a devout Arsenal fan, took some time out of explaining his policy agenda to remember some Arsenal guys:

Sebastien Squillaci. Pascal Cygan. Marouane Chamakh. To some New Yorkers, these are simply names of former Arsenal players. But to others, they are words that, when spoken aloud by someone with Mr. Mamdani's ideological bent, make them feel unsafe in their own city.

Arsenal fandom has been steadily rising in New York City, and it is the responsibility of the Mayor to ensure that New Yorkers who do not root for that particular team feel safe in their communities. What will Mr. Mamdani do to protect New Yorkers who are increasingly worried about encountering Arsenal fandom whenever they venture outside their homes? Is Mr. Mamdani's vision of New York City one where it is acceptable for words like "Jack Wilshere" and "Alexis Sánchez" to be spoken in schools, on subway platforms, and in office buildings?

Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani has yet to demonstrate a commitment to protecting Arsenal-agnostic New Yorkers who feel unsafe. At no point during his campaign did he visit a Tottenham or Liverpool bar, and he has repeatedly ignored calls to condemn Nicolas Pépé. When it was revealed in the summer that one of Mr. Mamdani's senior campaign staffers had tweeted "Matteo Guendouzi is lowkey nice with it," in 2019, that staffer kept his job and avoided any disciplinary action.

All of this raises a great deal of concern about Mr. Mamdani's agenda as he heads into his first term. Critics say that Mr. Mamdani's cozy relationship with Arsenal fans, often called "gooners," is evidence of anti-Chelsea bias. Many fans within the city's Manchester United community have indicated that they will have no choice but to leave the city for good without a commitment from Mr. Mamdani to keep them safe. Speaking to reporters last week, a group of Crystal Palace community leaders warned against the possibility of New York City falling under "Gooner Law" during Mr. Mamdani's first year in office.

Remembering some guys is a pastime that all New Yorkers should feel welcome to participate in. If Mr. Mamdani truly believes this as well, he has yet to prove it.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

College Football

It’s All Over But The Crowing Over The Corpse Of Your Rival

November 26, 2025
NBA

Are The Thunder Too Good?

November 26, 2025
Podcasts

Motive, Opportunity, And Sweet Potato Pie

November 26, 2025
Life's Rich Pageant

How A Campy 1970s Game Show Became Part Of Canada’s National Lexicon

November 26, 2025
Podcasts

Welcome To The ‘Nothing But Respect’ Media Hour

November 25, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement