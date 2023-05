The official NBA MVP ballots have been released, which means it's time to engage in a treasured pastime: scrutinizing the ballots to see if any doo-doo votes submitted by big-time dummies stick out. This year, one such ballot catches the eye. It's the one which gave Nikola Jokic zero votes—not for first, second, third, fourth, or even fifth place.

Can you guess who crafted this ballot, and who was on it in Jokic's place? Give yourself a solid minute to think and submit a guess, and then click here for the answer.

