Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
MLB

Camera Absolutely Wrecked By Baseball

2:57 PM EDT on September 30, 2025

A camera that has been absolutely obliterated by a baseball from the first game of the Tigers/Guardians series in the 2025 MLB Playoffs.
Image via ESPN
55Comments

Smack! Pop! Crack! Woosh! Thump! Ping! Thud! Zing! Thwack! Whomp! Bam! BOOM!

These are the normal, old-hat sounds of baseball. But a new baseball sound just dropped, which is important and also good: puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing!

That's right! Woosh goes the ball out of Tarik Skubal's hand. Pop goes the ball off of Angel Martinez's bat. And then something entirely new is born into the baseball soundscape: the beautiful puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing of the ball flying right into the dang eye of a camera at peak speed, shattering the glass, and then all that glass falling down and hitting some other stuff.

Clap clap clap! Snap snap snap! Wail wail wail! Everyone loves the beautiful new baseball sound.

KSSSSH! goes the glass on the ground. Pad pad pad go the feet of the groundskeeeper scampering to sweep up the mess. Whoosh whoosh whoosh go the bristles of the broom. Scrape scrape scrape goes the dustpan. Tap tap tap goes the hand on the padding behind home plate.

A bunch of stadium staffers trying to clean up the mess from when Angel Martinez's foul ball obliterated a camera behind home plate.

Click click clack go my hands on the keyboard, to celebrate the glorious puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing! We will update this post as new sounds become available.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Video Games

Saudi Arabia’s All-Consuming Maw Devours Electronic Arts

September 30, 2025
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Breaks His Silence, Sort Of

September 30, 2025
WNBA

What Aliyah Boston Does Is Simple, But Not Easy

September 30, 2025
NHL

Minnesota Is Good Enough For Kirill Kaprizov

September 30, 2025
Arts And Culture

Good Riddance To ‘The Best American Poetry’

September 30, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement