Smack! Pop! Crack! Woosh! Thump! Ping! Thud! Zing! Thwack! Whomp! Bam! BOOM!

These are the normal, old-hat sounds of baseball. But a new baseball sound just dropped, which is important and also good: puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing!

That's right! Woosh goes the ball out of Tarik Skubal's hand. Pop goes the ball off of Angel Martinez's bat. And then something entirely new is born into the baseball soundscape: the beautiful puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing of the ball flying right into the dang eye of a camera at peak speed, shattering the glass, and then all that glass falling down and hitting some other stuff.

Clap clap clap! Snap snap snap! Wail wail wail! Everyone loves the beautiful new baseball sound.

KSSSSH! goes the glass on the ground. Pad pad pad go the feet of the groundskeeeper scampering to sweep up the mess. Whoosh whoosh whoosh go the bristles of the broom. Scrape scrape scrape goes the dustpan. Tap tap tap goes the hand on the padding behind home plate.

Click click clack go my hands on the keyboard, to celebrate the glorious puh-THUNK-CHIN-bing! We will update this post as new sounds become available.