Brie Is A Promise

One of my friends loves to say “buy the ticket, take the ride”—usually referencing the giant smothering cloud of apprehension and nausea that hits before the good part of the shroom trip (not that I’d know anything about that). But I feel as though this is a lesson that people who do it for the plot need to learn. If you take a bold stance or make a grand gesture, that’s an invitation to the world to match your freak.

I can get behind the decision to have a sweet little date night with someone you just met while traveling abroad. I feel like there’s a Linklaterian mutual romanticization that can happen easily under those circumstances, and you can part ways feeling proud of your adventuresome spirit. But my sympathy ends there. When you decide to set up a surprise breakfast picnic for your date the next day, complete with soft cheese and flowers, you are buying a ticket. And today, dear listeners, you are in for a ride.

This week we welcomed Sam Sanders back to the show! Sam is an award-winning reporter, radio host, and podcaster. He is the host of The Sam Sanders Show and co-hosts Vibe Check with Saeed Jones and Zach Stafford. Previously, Sam launched and hosted the NPR radio show and podcast It’s Been A Minute. His written work has appeared in New York Magazine, Politico Magazine, The Washington Post, and the Columbia Journalism Review. He has two pitbulls named Zora and Wesley.

Sam caught Rachelle up on some of the lore he’s been learning about his mother since she passed. Then Rachelle told Sam all about how our friend-of-a-friend accidentally love-bombed a guy staying at the same hostel.

