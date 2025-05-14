Stewing In Anger

The Normal Gossip inbox is chaotic at the best of times. We get all sorts of gossip, from all over the world, much of which isn’t remotely radio-safe. There are a few common themes: Lots of people seem to be sleeping with their coworkers. Lots of people seem to be fighting over an inheritance. And lots of people seem to be struggling with their roommates.

Today we’ve got a special treat for you—the cream of the roommate-drama crop. Imagine a bad roommate with all the fixings: hogging the bathroom, leaving dirty dishes in the sink, not paying their fair share of a household expense. Now imagine that roommate has a passion for perpetual stew.

You’re ready now. Welcome! Pull up a bowl and enjoy.

Our guest this week is Nadira Goffe! Nadira is a staff writer and podcaster at Slate.

Nadira brought Rachelle some gossip about a spoiled surprise party, and then Rachelle introduced Nadira to the habitat of Stewie and his caretakers.

