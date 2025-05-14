Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

Stewing In Anger

11:01 AM EDT on May 14, 2025

Normal Gossip logo with cartoon characters gossiping
Illustration by Tara Jacoby
7Comments

The Normal Gossip inbox is chaotic at the best of times. We get all sorts of gossip, from all over the world, much of which isn’t remotely radio-safe. There are a few common themes: Lots of people seem to be sleeping with their coworkers. Lots of people seem to be fighting over an inheritance. And lots of people seem to be struggling with their roommates. 

Today we’ve got a special treat for you—the cream of the roommate-drama crop. Imagine a bad roommate with all the fixings: hogging the bathroom, leaving dirty dishes in the sink, not paying their fair share of a household expense. Now imagine that roommate has a passion for perpetual stew. 

You’re ready now. Welcome! Pull up a bowl and enjoy. 

Our guest this week is Nadira Goffe! Nadira is a staff writer and podcaster at Slate.

Nadira brought Rachelle some gossip about a spoiled surprise party, and then Rachelle introduced Nadira to the habitat of Stewie and his caretakers. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Send your gossip to normalgossip@defector.com, or leave a voice message at 26-79-GOSSIP.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Nikola Jokic Is Outnumbered

May 14, 2025
Interviews

An Interview With A Fired Contract Specialist At The Office Of Personnel Management

May 14, 2025
MLB

Javy Báez Comes Back For Seconds

May 14, 2025
MLB

Baseball Frees Its Gambling Ghosts

May 14, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement