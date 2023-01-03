Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Safety Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin required urgent medical attention on the field during the first quarter.

Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with 6:12 remaining in the first quarter. The 24-year-old defensive back briefly stood up after the play and then collapsed seconds later. Update (Jan. 3, 1:52 a.m. ET): The Bills said in a statement that Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest” after the tackle and is currently sedated.

Sad, sad scene. Teammates distraught over Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/d3p5KvFg0i — T. Grant Benson (@GrantB911) January 3, 2023

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him. Please pray for Damar Hamlin. #NFL #hamlin pic.twitter.com/39ywpzKFGP — BILLSMAFIA(12-3) (@MiningSim2XD) January 3, 2023

Hamlin’s injury happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. ET; players on the field quickly gestured for medical personnel to help him. Teammates Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were distraught; the Bills formed a circle around Hamlin as he received medical attention. Fox 19’s Joe Danneman reported that Hamlin received CPR and a defibrillator on the field. He was transported out of the Bengals’ stadium in an ambulance around 9:25 p.m. ET. Fox 19’s Tricia Macke reported that Hamlin was intubated and is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

The Bills and Bengals have both left the field and the game has temporarily been suspended. pic.twitter.com/pb4QZPgHtn — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, Bills players gathered in a circle around head coach Sean McDermott. Officials then met with McDermott and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. After a few minutes of conversation with each other, both coaches led their teams back to the locker rooms. They stayed there until the game was called off. During that temporary suspension, ESPN cameras showed McDermott and Taylor speaking with someone, presumably from the league office, while standing in the tunnel with officials.

The NFL did not officially postpone the game until 10:01 p.m. ET, about 40 minutes after Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance. Judging by the reaction from both teams and coaching staffs, though, it didn’t seem like anyone wanted to keep playing.