Bill Belichick: Please Email My Girlfriend

Bill Belichick has a lot of work to do to turn the University of North Carolina football program into a perennial success. That's why the 72-year-old has assembled a team of top football minds around him. All the heavy hitters are here: Michael Lombardi, Freddie Kitchens, Steve Belichick, Matt Lombardi, Mike Priefer, and Jordon Hudson.

Hudson is Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend. Their relationship was a queasy one from the moment it launched, and it has become only more grimace-inducing as time goes on. Last month, for example, Pablo Torre reported that Hudson has essentially been acting as Belichick's agent. That reporting is now seemingly backed up by an email uncovered by The Assembly reporter Matt Hartman while he was reporting on UNC's rapidly increasing athletics budget.

On Dec. 16, 2024, Belichick replied to an email from a UNC administrator detailing what sort of social media content the athletic department would be publishing that day. "Thank you for your email," Belichick replied. "I am including Jordon on this email so she can also keep up with our postings. Can you include her on anything you send to me? Thank you."

This will make for a great line on Hudson's résumé: "Was kept abreast of all postings created by my 72-year-old boyfriend's employer."