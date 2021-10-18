BenWatch: Unidentified Pocket Object

There’s one way to tell this story: Having ended his holdout last week, Ben Simmons attended Sixers practice on Monday for the second consecutive day, and was seen participating in drills with the team. Wow! What a warm reunion.

This elides a few crucial details. Such as the fact that Simmons does not look terribly engaged in this drill:

Which is supported by the fact that he participated in the drill while carrying some sort of large object—a wallet? Phone? A big candy bar?—in his pocket.

Forty seconds of Ben Simmons in Sixers gear, at Sixers practice, on Monday: pic.twitter.com/CDzMQdFpXL — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 18, 2021

And is logging no more time around his teammates than the absolute minimum:

Although Doc Rivers tells me the “chemistry” with @BenSimmons25 and his teammates is getting better everyday, I can tell you he did NOT put his hand in the team huddle to end practice and stayed in the back before immediately exiting the court while others stay out shooting pic.twitter.com/i2sBAoEHO2 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) October 18, 2021

Well, he’s at least physically there.