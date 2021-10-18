BenWatch: Unidentified Pocket Object

There’s one way to tell this story: Having ended his holdout last week, Ben Simmons attended Sixers practice on Monday for the second consecutive day, and was seen participating in drills with the team. Wow! What a warm reunion.
This elides a few crucial details. Such as the fact that Simmons does not look terribly engaged in this drill:
Which is supported by the fact that he participated in the drill while carrying some sort of large object—a wallet? Phone? A big candy bar?—in his pocket.
And is logging no more time around his teammates than the absolute minimum:
Well, he’s at least physically there.