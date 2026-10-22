Basketball Game Interrupts Shit-Talk Session Between Luka Doncic And Yaxel Lendeborg

For months, I've seen Michigan basketball fans chortle ominously about the big personality of Yaxel Lendeborg, the super-senior who led the Wolverines' 2026 national championship run then sidled over to the NBA draft, where he was selected at No. 11 by the Golden State Warriors. They'd murmur something about him being blunt, being goofy, the world isn't ready for him, etc. Sure.

I knew the backstory: Born to parents who had both played basketball for the Dominican Republic's national teams, Lendeborg barely participated in organized basketball for most of his schooling because he couldn't keep his grades up, preferring instead to play video games all day, and had no intention to play college ball until pushed by his mom to play in a showcase for Dominican players at the end of high school. His highlights there won him the last scholarship slot at Arizona Western College, and after a cumulative six seasons of college hoops, a first-round NBA draft selection, a Summer League MVP, and a strong preseason, he started at power forward in his NBA debut on Wednesday. A remarkable sequence of events.

The Warriors targeted 24-year-old Lendeborg rather than taking a younger prospect, presumably because they wanted a fresh-out-of-the-box starter to retain a competitive team around Steph Curry. It's a noble thought, but at least one game in, with Jimmy Butler still months away from a return after ACL repair, and Kristaps Porzingis reportedly considering retirement due to chronic illness, the Warriors look dismal. While they were getting shredded by the Los Angeles Lakers, 127-105, Lendeborg exchanged lots of animated words and gestures with inveterate shit-talker Luka Doncic. Just before the halftime buzzer, Doncic banked in a half-court shot over Lendeborg, and the two resumed barking at each other.

Provoking Doncic is a losing strategy, and by the end of his 30 minutes, the Lakers superstar had logged 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Meanwhile Lendeborg had 12 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal, while playing some decent man and team defense. "He was talking crazy," Doncic said of his rookie opponent after the game. "But I wasn't trying to talk back. This season, I'm not trying to get techs."

What were the two discussing all game? Sitting at his first-ever NBA postgame dais, Lendeborg was happy to elaborate. Out came that famous personality:

A partial transcript:

Yaxel, how you doing? Good debut?



Yeah, it was interesting. I got to see what the NBA is like, man. A lot of flopping, a lot of foul-baiting, a lot of praying to the ref, man. Interesting first game for me for sure. Obviously the back-and-forth with Luka, we all saw it, maybe trying to get in your head—what do you make of that, and how do you feel like you handled it? I had a lot of respect for him, you know, just because, just watching. I didn't really watch the NBA much. I just watched highlights, seeing him kill people all the time. But then being in there firsthand and just watching all the whining and complaining, I lost all respect, man. Like, that was awful. Me getting frustrated, it's not about the foul call being called. It's about him complaining the entire game, and then you get the foul call. Congratulations, bro. And then you talk to me like you did something great, bro. Come on, dog. That shit's weak, you know? So, it kind of threw me off for a little while 'cause you know, like I said, I had so much respect for him. Gone, man. Gone. What were you two going back and forth about? I was telling him he sucks. He can't score on me. You talking, you can't score on me. I said it the whole game. I said a couple cuss words obviously, you know, that's why I got the technical and all that, but I was letting him know, 'cause he was laughing and talking all this because of that one foul call, and his only bucket on me was a banker from halfcourt. I know that it's a team sport, he had—what did he have, 28 on us as a team. Me, I took my matchup personally, tried not to get caught on the fouls. Tried my best. I was thinking about playing him with my hands behind my back to see if that worked. Probably would have still got a foul call, but you know, interesting.

A rookie rolling up to his first-ever NBA game and slamming a future Hall of Famer is bold, yes, but he does have an accurate read on Doncic's general on-court disposition. The official matchup data has Doncic shooting 1-of-5 from the field (plus 6-of-6 from the line) in the 2:58 he spent with Lendeborg as his primary defender, so it really was just the half-court banker. Some might find all this a little spicy for a rookie, but who cares: Media training is Satan, and these guys are only three years apart in age. Let them fight.