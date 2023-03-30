There's a bright golden haze on the baseball

There's a bright golden haze on the baseball

The baseball's as high as a baseball's baseball!

And it looks like it's climbin' clear up to the baseball!

[CHORUS]

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

I've got a beautiful baseball

Everything's goin' my baseball.

All the baseballs are standing like baseballs

All the baseballs are standing like baseballs

They don't turn their baseballs as they see me ride by

But a little brown baseball is winkin' its baseball!

[EVERYONE SINGS THIS PART]

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

I've got a beautiful baseball

Everything's goin' my baseball.

All the baseballs of the earth are like baseball

All the baseballs of the earth are like baseball

The baseball is so busy it don't miss a baseball

And an ol' weepin' baseball is laughin' at baseball!

[BY GOD YOU WILL SING ALONG]

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

Oh what a beautiful baseball!

I've got a beautiful baseball

Everything's goin' my baseball.

Oh what a beautiful ... baseball.

Feel free to use the comments under this post to chatter about Opening Day baseball, or simply to replace the nouns in your favorite musical numbers with the word "baseball."