This Is So Stupid

Baseball!

9:58 AM EDT on March 30, 2023

Gordon McRae as Curly McLain in Oklahoma!
Screenshot via YouTube
240Comments
Join the Discussion

There's a bright golden haze on the baseball
There's a bright golden haze on the baseball
The baseball's as high as a baseball's baseball!
And it looks like it's climbin' clear up to the baseball!

[CHORUS]
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
I've got a beautiful baseball
Everything's goin' my baseball.

All the baseballs are standing like baseballs
All the baseballs are standing like baseballs
They don't turn their baseballs as they see me ride by
But a little brown baseball is winkin' its baseball!

[EVERYONE SINGS THIS PART]
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
I've got a beautiful baseball
Everything's goin' my baseball.

All the baseballs of the earth are like baseball
All the baseballs of the earth are like baseball
The baseball is so busy it don't miss a baseball
And an ol' weepin' baseball is laughin' at baseball!

[BY GOD YOU WILL SING ALONG]
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
Oh what a beautiful baseball!
I've got a beautiful baseball
Everything's goin' my baseball.

Oh what a beautiful ... baseball.

Feel free to use the comments under this post to chatter about Opening Day baseball, or simply to replace the nouns in your favorite musical numbers with the word "baseball."

