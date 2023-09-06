Manchester United winger Antony has been dropped from the Brazilian national team after Brazilian outlet UOL revealed that the soccer player is currently under investigation for domestic violence. Antony's former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, has accused him of assaulting her several times in January of 2023. The incidents are said to have occurred in Manchester, and police in both Manchester and Brazil have opened investigations. UOL's report includes frightening details and documentary evidence of Antony's alleged behavior. In light of the report, the Brazilian national team dropped the 23-year-old from the squad for World Cup qualification matches against Bolivia and Peru during the current international break.

As reported by UOL, Cavallin says Antony attacked and threatened her on several occasions over the course of their two-year relationship. According to Cavallin, once the player headbutted her, opening a cut on her head; another time, he punched her in the chest, damaging one of her breast implants in such a way that she required surgery to correct the damage. Additionally, she alleges that Antony threatened her while she was pregnant with his child but after the two had broken up, saying that she would either stay with him or that "I, him, and our son would die." UOL posted photos of Cavallin's injuries alongside their report.

The report also recounts the time Cavallin says Antony tried to hit her in the face with a glass bowl. When she blocked the blow, she received deep cuts on her fingers that exposed bone. Cavallin said Antony took her passport away to prevent her from leaving Manchester and returning to Brazil after the attacks.

Manchester United released a statement on Wednesday, acknowledging the allegations and confirming that Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident. The club did not note whether it would be suspending Antony from the team.

🚨 Manchester United statement on Antony: “Man United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.



Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.



As a club, we are taking this matter seriously,… pic.twitter.com/dy54u8qMRh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2023

Antony released a statement on Monday denying the accusations and claiming that both he and Cavallin engaged in verbal abuse towards each other. He also says he is cooperating with Brazilian police on the investigation.

Official statement by Antony tonight on Instagram regarding news of São Paulo court investigated him for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin. 🚨⤵️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/KVUsTRqjiy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2023

This is the second high-profile domestic violence case involving a Manchester United player over the last few years. Mason Greenwood was accused by his partner of domestic violence, including attempted rape. United suspended Greenwood after he was arrested on these charges in January of 2022. Though a trial did not proceed in Greenwood's case due to insufficient evidence and the "withdrawal of key witnesses," the English club loaned the player out to Getafe in Spain, a move that has put that club under scrutiny by a local domestic abuse charity.

Correction, 2:20 p.m. - Greenwood was loaned out to Getafe, not released by Manchester United. This has been corrected above.