Angry Interjections From Chuck Grassley’s Chippy Town Hall Meeting, Ranked

Chuck Grassley, Iowa's 91-year-old Republican Senator, held a town hall with some of his constituents yesterday in Fort Madison, Iowa. After reviewing eight minutes of footage from the meeting, I have to say that the people of Fort Madison were really getting Chuck's ass.

The small crowd was blessed by the presence of several people who possess a true heckler's heart, and they subjected Grassley to a stream of well-crafted jeers. These are my favorites, ranked in descending order.

14. "Due process!"

13. "[Trump] just said, 'Screw it!'"

12. "Take down the Statue of Liberty!"

11. "Are you gonna bring that guy back, from El Salvador?"

10. "The Supreme Court said to bring him back!"

9. "Yeah, screw it!"

8. "I'm so sick of that!"

7. "I'm pissed!"

6. "Get a spine!"

5. "[Visceral groan of disgust]"

4. "You ignored my letter!"

3. "So if I get an order to pay a ticket for $1,200, and I just say, 'No,' does that stand up?"

2. "Left wing, right wing, we're all the same bird!"

1. "You're not in Hampton, you're here and we're talking to you about something else right now!"