And On The Seventh Day, God Peed

After five years in the CFL and on NFL practice squads, Denver Broncos return specialist Diontae Spencer scored his first NFL touchdown. His 83-yard punt return TD opened the scoring for his team and helped them on the way to a nice little 32-27 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

More importantly, Spencer celebrated his accomplishment by getting into the unintentionally urological. If you skip the lightning bolt emoji and initially read the following tweet as “GOD PEED,” you would have very good reason to do so.

This was not the first time Spencer has marked a golden day with such a blessed sentence. It’s unclear what Spencer was celebrating on March 28, but that was three weeks before he signed a one-year tender with the Broncos.

Congrat⚡ to ⚡pencer on the big day. Whoever drinks of the water may never thirst, but it’s got to come out somehow.