A Street Rat Named Desire, With Alli Katz

11:12 AM EDT on October 10, 2023

Illustration by Tara Jacoby
Alley cats are a feature of urban environments, and Alli Katz is a Philadelphia-based cartoonist and writer. In this week's episode of Namedropping, we talked to her about life with a name as a pun, which sounds much sunnier than we might have expected.

Alli theorizes that her name gave her a better sense of humor, and draws a sharp contrast between her current existence and her hypothetical life as an Allison. We learn about the outrageous nickname a math teacher once gave her, her process for giving her kids the coolest names possible, and the confusing name she's assigned to her cat. We also discuss the merits of various cartoon alley cats, and the effort levels of Tom from Tom and Jerry.

The transcript for the episode can be found here.

If you enjoyed that, be sure to check out our season opener with comedian and mathematician Sridhar Ramesh.

Subscribe to Namedropping on AppleSpotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Here’s our RSS feed. You can email us at namedropping@defector.com, or follow us on Instagram. We hope you're enjoying the new season.

Am I Having A White Thought Or An Indian Thought? With Sridhar Ramesh
