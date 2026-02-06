A Message From Dan McQuade’s Mom

Dan’s mom here.

While I hope to thank everyone more formally, for so many of you it won’t be possible; I don’t know how to reach you. So I thought I’d reach you the way my Dan did—through the online written word.

To the Defector staff and readers, former Daily Pennsylvanian staff and UPenn community, Holy Ghost Prep friends and community, Philly Mag, Philadelphia Weekly, the Philadelphia Sixers and Flyers, the Philadelphia sports media, Dan and Jan’s village of friends, Daily News and Aramark friends, CYO Track & Field coaches and friends, the Cohen, McQuade, and Hall families, friends, neighbors, and everyone I’ve neglected to list and all the anonymous contributors:

Drew and I are overwhelmed by the love and respect for our son. The generous contributions to his memorial fund are, to be honest, an embarrassment of riches that I’m sure Jan will use to care for Simon. All the remembrances of Dan’s offbeat personality and style bring us to tears. One day, we will read these to Simon. He will never forget his Daddy because all of you have left him a documented history book of who Dan was.

We are so proud of our son. He was many things, but the attribute that appears so often is: He was kind. In a world where you can choose to be so many things, he chose to be kind. For the rest of our lives, we will be trying to be more like him.

Thank you all.