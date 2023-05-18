Zac Gallen Is Now An Enemy Of The Birds

Zac Gallen is having a tremendous season. He has a 2.35 ERA. His six wins lead the league. He’s tops in strikeout-to-walk ratio and WHIP. His luck seems to be rubbing off, too, as the Diamondbacks are 25-19. Let’s hope his teammates don’t take too much inspiration from him, as after yesterday Gallen leads the league in another stat: birds killed per throw.
Gallen put himself atop that leaderboard by killing an as-yet-unspecified bird with a breaking ball while tossing in the outfield before a game in Oakland yesterday. “I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”
Of course this happened in Oakland, where everything seems to be a complete mess. Fortunately, Gallen’s next start is tomorrow in Pittsburgh, which has a nice stadium that is presumably not as haunted by death.