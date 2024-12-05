You Must Know The Popcorn Trick

If you're a Pal-level subscriber at Defector, you get access to a premium weekday newsletter called The Cipher, which has a recap of the blog day, links to other sites, and extra takes and bits from staffers. You can change your newsletter preferences or upgrade your subscription at the My Account page. Here's a piece from the newsletter archives.

I thought everyone knew The Popcorn Trick. But it has recently come to my attention that some people were unaware of The Popcorn Trick. Thus, I will explain The Popcorn Trick.

1. Acquire popcorn at a movie theater.

2. Acquire a straw.

3. Stick the straw in the popcorn.

4. Go to the self-serve butter machine

5. Position the popcorn so the butter from the machine enters the straw.

6. Keep that popcorn butter button pressed for as long as you want. Move the straw up and down a little if you feel like it.

7. Enjoy a bag of popcorn that will not be dry. The pieces at the bottom of the bag will be buttery as hell.

Of course, The Popcorn Trick only works at theaters with self-serve butter machines, which favors multiplexes more than indie joints. If you are reading this and have any power whatsoever at Film Forum: Please invest in one of these.

Thanks for your continued support of Defector. Take it easy.