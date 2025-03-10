Wow, Perfect! A Hat You Can’t Read!

As a collector of many novelty hats, I know that sometimes there is joy in people struggling to read your hat. Sometimes, I wear my novelty Sharon Van Etten hat, and people ask me what it says, and then I get to talk about her music. This is fun!

But something I had not considered is that you could make your hat completely unreadable. What a perfect idea!

Now, thanks to the artisans at New Era, people can stare at your hat not with wonder, but confusion. They can ask you nothing, because it is both obvious what the hat is for and also completely unclear why it would ever be designed this way.

Look at all these hats available for purchase that you cannot read at all!

Ah, yes! All my favorite teams are here. Let's spell their names!

O[birdface]les! Bobon! Yanyees! RTBS! Bl[birdface]ys! ChSOXago! GuarCians. DEDOIT! RoKCals. TTIns.

ASHOS!!! ANALES! AthAStics! MASERS!

TETAS!!!!!!! BraAes. MMmi. NewNYork. Phiplies! NaWals. ChiCago and CinCinati! (Those two work!) BrMBers. PittPurgh. CarLSTals.

ARIANA!! WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE?! CoiCadoRories. DodLAers. PASDES. And finally SanSFcisco.

Wow. I love to see all these beautiful hats that you cannot read. What a perfect gift for ... uh ... your illiterate cousin? A very, very drunk man? Your best friend Ariana? Your other best friend Bobon?

What's incredible is, this isn't even the only version of this design that exists. You can also buy these illegible baseball hats in BLACK from Fanatics. Here's an example:

Already, the haters and losers who brought us these terrible hats have decided that we cannot have the most fun one: TETAS! They have taken it down from the store! This must be because that is a legible, understandable, and funny word, and that is not the goal of these hats. The goal of these hats is to be unreadable. And they are achieving this goal every single moment.

Correction (1:52 p.m. ET): An earlier version of this post stated that the Overlap hats were made by Fanatics. They were made by New Era.