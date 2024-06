I am no longer interested in home runs. Do not speak to me of "dingers" or "bombs" or "sockdolagers." All I want to do is watch Luis Arráez keep his head perfectly still while doing hitting drills.

Consistency is the name of the game when it comes to Luis Arraez's approach to hitting. 😤 pic.twitter.com/tGQBBWXnca — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2024

