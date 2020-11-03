Skip to contents
NFL

Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

Samer Kalaf
November 2, 2020 11:45 pm
Crud Meter by Chris Thompson

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played a Monday night game against the New York Giants, and that means it’s time to take a gander at the Crud Meter.

Brady was inarguably cruddy for the first two quarters of tonight’s game, going 16-of-24 for 132 passing yards and no touchdowns as New York led at halftime, 14-6. Although he came alive in the second half and threw touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, the QB was initially grumpy about his team’s stagnant offense:

Opposing quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw two picks in the game, rallied the offense and finished a last-minute drive with a Golden Tate TD catch to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 25-23. But New York wasn’t able to force overtime after the failed two-point conversion, courtesy of Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s dubious coverage of Dion Lewis:

Though Brady shook off the crud of the first half to be less cruddy when it mattered, and the Buccaneers emerged victorious, we must keep in mind that this all happened against the pathetic, one-win Giants. The Crud Meter reflects this.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Was Tom Brady Crud Tonight?

NFL
Samer Kalaf

Hungarian Hockey Man Flings Himself Through The Glass

Defector Up All Night
Barry Petchesky

What Could Daryl Morey And Elton Brand Possibly Have To Talk About During Several 10-Hour Meetings?

NBA
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
A scene of a meeting from Office Space, a Mike Judge film.

The 49ers Are Well And Truly Boned

NFL
Ray Ratto
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers exits the field as they play the at the start of the fourth quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
See more stories