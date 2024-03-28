These Are Some Baseball Players We Like, 2024 Edition

On Opening Day in 2022, we recommended you keep a running list of players you like. Below you will find some lists of the players we like.

Luis

Carry-Over Guys From Last Season

Pablo López

Anthony Santander

Salvador Pérez

Fernando Tatís Jr.

Cedric Mullins

New Guys I Like

Corbin Carroll

Ha-seong Kim

Elly De La Cruz

Jung Hoo Lee

Oneil Cruz

Phillies Guys I Have To Mention Now That I Live In Philadelphia

Ranger Suárez

Nick Castellanos

Marlins Division Of Guys I Like For Reasons Other Than Just Because They Are Marlins

Luis Arraez

Eury Perez

Jesus Luzardo

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jake Burger

I Still Love Him, Scandal And All

Shohei Ohtani

Barry

Aaron Judge

Elly De La Cruz

Oneil Cruz

Anthony Volpe

Ha-seong Kim

Jasson Dominguez

Vinnie Pasquantino

Thairo Estrada

J.T. Realmuto

Nestor Cortes

Rowdy Tellez

Brusdar Graterol

Andrew McCutchen

Willy Adames

Sean Murphy

Kelsey

*Every Philadelphia Phillie, according to the Maitreyi clause, is AMG (Assumed My Guy)

Didi Gregorius :(

Tony Kemp

Billy McKinney

Oneil Cruz

Johan Camargo

Shohei Ohtani

Mark Canha

Lucas Gilbreath

Anthony Volpe

Matt Vierling

Eugenio Suárez

C.J. Abrams

Elly De La Cruz

Adolis García

Shota Imanaga

Chris

Steven Kwan

Oneil Cruz

Julio Rodríguez

Jesús Sánchez

Hunter Greene

Christopher Morel

Brice Turang

Canaan Smith-Njigba

Triston McKenzie

Nick Lodolo

Eury Pérez

Elehuris Montero

Ha-seong Kim

Elly De La Cruz

Jeimer Candelario

Esteury Ruiz

Ozzie Albies

Pete Alonso

Minors Guys

Tink Hence

Julian Aguiar

Jordyn Adams

Ryan Bliss

Termarr Johnson

Kevin Alcantara

Sweet Nats Guys Who Break My Heart

Victor Robles

Luis García Jr.

Their Eventual Replacements

James Wood

Trey Lipscomb

Hot Seat Guys

Jeremy Peña

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Anthony Volpe

Roth

Shohei Ohtani (I feel like this is implied for everyone but I want to get on the record)

Zac Gallen

Ha-seong Kim

Luis Robert Jr.

Spencer Steer

Elly De La Cruz

Brent Rooker

Adolis García

Wyatt Langford (Never seen him play, seems fun as an idea)

Vinnie Pasquantino

Triston McKenzie

Riley Greene

Shintaro Fujinami

Jesús Luzardo

Francisco Alvarez

Brayan Bello

Luis Arráez

Kodai Senga

Devin Williams

Jeff McNeil

Yennier Canó

Edwin Diaz

Oh and I guess Byron Buxton as well

Ray

Cal (The Big Dumper) Raleigh

The reason is in parentheses, which is to say it's the back of his front. He was given the nickname after a home run in the minors in which Mariner phenom Jarred Kelenic said in an interview, "Big hit by the Big Dumper." Kelenic has since been moved from the heart of Seattle's future to the nine-hole in Atlanta, which you may decide for yourselves is actually a promotion, but Raleigh remains to embark on a glorious career in which he leads from the back, if you know I mean.

Francisco Alvarez

Same general reason, only five inches shorter.

Josh Naylor

Go on, take a guess.

Triston McKenzie

Six inches taller than Naylor and 100 pounds lighter. Thank the galactic pixies who guide us all that Major League Baseball doesn't have a combine.

And finally . . .

Mookie Betts

Just want to see if he pitches enough innings to qualify for the Cy Young, and if on the final day of the regular season he can replicate this:

Samer

I would like to waive the disclaimer that all Red Sox are inherently my guys, because this year's roster has so many unknown entities and bums that I refuse to claim them all. This year, my guys are:

Triston Casas

Corbin Carroll, because he's speedy and fun

Maitreyi

*All Detroit Tigers are AMG (Assumed My Guy)

Jake Cronenworth

Victor Robles

Tyler Glasnow

John Means

Ryan Mountcastle

Harrison Bader

Kevin Kiermaier

Mike Yastrzemski

Adley Rutschman

Daulton Varsho

Luis Castillo

Vinnie Pasquantino

Oswaldo Cabrera

Brent Rooker

Ha-seong Kim

Jesús Luzardo

Maikel Garcia

Alek Thomas

Kathryn

Luis Robert Jr.

Michael Kopech

José Abreu

Shohei Ohtani

Bryce Harper

J.T. Realmuto

Ranger Suárez

Brandon Marsh

Matt Moore

Julio Rodríguez

Matt Brash

Juan Soto

Ha-seong Kim

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Andrew McCutchen

RIP Zone

Lucas Giolito

Gerrit Cole (temporary)

Rhys Hoskins (he’s not dead, he’s just in Milwaukee now)

Yermín Mercedes

Sean

Yandy Díaz

Christian Walker

Josh Bell

Jameson Taillon

Manny Machado

Maikel Garcia

Will Benson

MacKenzie Gore

Logan Gilbert

Freaky Relievers

Justin Lawrence

Abner Uribe

José Alvarado

Brusdar Graterol

Mason Miller

Youngsters

Jared Triolo

Curtis Mead

Dairon Blanco

Jonny DeLuca

Justyn-Henry Malloy

Daniel Espino

Carson Williams