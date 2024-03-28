These Are Some Baseball Players We Like, 2024 Edition

On Opening Day in 2022, we recommended you keep a running list of players you like. Below you will find some lists of the players we like.
Luis
Carry-Over Guys From Last Season
- Pablo López
- Anthony Santander
- Salvador Pérez
- Fernando Tatís Jr.
- Cedric Mullins
New Guys I Like
- Corbin Carroll
- Ha-seong Kim
- Elly De La Cruz
- Jung Hoo Lee
- Oneil Cruz
Phillies Guys I Have To Mention Now That I Live In Philadelphia
- Ranger Suárez
- Nick Castellanos
Marlins Division Of Guys I Like For Reasons Other Than Just Because They Are Marlins
- Luis Arraez
- Eury Perez
- Jesus Luzardo
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Jake Burger
I Still Love Him, Scandal And All
Barry
- Aaron Judge
- Elly De La Cruz
- Oneil Cruz
- Anthony Volpe
- Ha-seong Kim
- Jasson Dominguez
- Vinnie Pasquantino
- Thairo Estrada
- J.T. Realmuto
- Nestor Cortes
- Rowdy Tellez
- Brusdar Graterol
- Andrew McCutchen
- Willy Adames
- Sean Murphy
Kelsey
*Every Philadelphia Phillie, according to the Maitreyi clause, is AMG (Assumed My Guy)
- Didi Gregorius :(
- Tony Kemp
- Billy McKinney
- Oneil Cruz
- Johan Camargo
- Shohei Ohtani
- Mark Canha
- Lucas Gilbreath
- Anthony Volpe
- Matt Vierling
- Eugenio Suárez
- C.J. Abrams
- Elly De La Cruz
- Adolis García
- Shota Imanaga
Chris
- Steven Kwan
- Oneil Cruz
- Julio Rodríguez
- Jesús Sánchez
- Hunter Greene
- Christopher Morel
- Brice Turang
- Canaan Smith-Njigba
- Triston McKenzie
- Nick Lodolo
- Eury Pérez
- Elehuris Montero
- Ha-seong Kim
- Elly De La Cruz
- Jeimer Candelario
- Esteury Ruiz
- Ozzie Albies
- Pete Alonso
Minors Guys
- Tink Hence
- Julian Aguiar
- Jordyn Adams
- Ryan Bliss
- Termarr Johnson
- Kevin Alcantara
Sweet Nats Guys Who Break My Heart
- Victor Robles
- Luis García Jr.
Their Eventual Replacements
Hot Seat Guys
- Jeremy Peña
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Anthony Volpe
Roth
- Shohei Ohtani (I feel like this is implied for everyone but I want to get on the record)
- Zac Gallen
- Ha-seong Kim
- Luis Robert Jr.
- Spencer Steer
- Elly De La Cruz
- Brent Rooker
- Adolis García
- Wyatt Langford (Never seen him play, seems fun as an idea)
- Vinnie Pasquantino
- Triston McKenzie
- Riley Greene
- Shintaro Fujinami
- Jesús Luzardo
- Francisco Alvarez
- Brayan Bello
- Luis Arráez
- Kodai Senga
- Devin Williams
- Jeff McNeil
- Yennier Canó
- Edwin Diaz
- Oh and I guess Byron Buxton as well
Ray
- Cal (The Big Dumper) Raleigh
The reason is in parentheses, which is to say it's the back of his front. He was given the nickname after a home run in the minors in which Mariner phenom Jarred Kelenic said in an interview, "Big hit by the Big Dumper." Kelenic has since been moved from the heart of Seattle's future to the nine-hole in Atlanta, which you may decide for yourselves is actually a promotion, but Raleigh remains to embark on a glorious career in which he leads from the back, if you know I mean.
Same general reason, only five inches shorter.
Go on, take a guess.
Six inches taller than Naylor and 100 pounds lighter. Thank the galactic pixies who guide us all that Major League Baseball doesn't have a combine.
And finally . . .
Just want to see if he pitches enough innings to qualify for the Cy Young, and if on the final day of the regular season he can replicate this:
Samer
I would like to waive the disclaimer that all Red Sox are inherently my guys, because this year's roster has so many unknown entities and bums that I refuse to claim them all. This year, my guys are:
- Triston Casas
- Corbin Carroll, because he's speedy and fun
Maitreyi
*All Detroit Tigers are AMG (Assumed My Guy)
- Jake Cronenworth
- Victor Robles
- Tyler Glasnow
- John Means
- Ryan Mountcastle
- Harrison Bader
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Mike Yastrzemski
- Adley Rutschman
- Daulton Varsho
- Luis Castillo
- Vinnie Pasquantino
- Oswaldo Cabrera
- Brent Rooker
- Ha-seong Kim
- Jesús Luzardo
- Maikel Garcia
- Alek Thomas
Kathryn
- Luis Robert Jr.
- Michael Kopech
- José Abreu
- Shohei Ohtani
- Bryce Harper
- J.T. Realmuto
- Ranger Suárez
- Brandon Marsh
- Matt Moore
- Julio Rodríguez
- Matt Brash
- Juan Soto
- Ha-seong Kim
- Ke’Bryan Hayes
- Andrew McCutchen
RIP Zone
- Lucas Giolito
- Gerrit Cole (temporary)
- Rhys Hoskins (he’s not dead, he’s just in Milwaukee now)
- Yermín Mercedes
Sean
- Yandy Díaz
- Christian Walker
- Josh Bell
- Jameson Taillon
- Manny Machado
- Maikel Garcia
- Will Benson
- MacKenzie Gore
- Logan Gilbert
Freaky Relievers
- Justin Lawrence
- Abner Uribe
- José Alvarado
- Brusdar Graterol
- Mason Miller
Youngsters
- Jared Triolo
- Curtis Mead
- Dairon Blanco
- Jonny DeLuca
- Justyn-Henry Malloy
- Daniel Espino
- Carson Williams