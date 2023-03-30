These Are Some Baseball Players We Like

On Opening Day last year, we recommended you keep a running list of players you like. This year, a few of us have opted to share our lists with you.

Maitreyi:

*All Detroit Tigers are AMG (Assumed My Guy)

Kenta Maeda

Jake Cronenworth

Victor Robles

Tyler Glasnow

Bo Bichette (annoyed me a lot in 2022, felt sheepish adding him back when he became good again)

John Means

Ryan Mountcastle

Wander Franco

Jonathan India

Ke’Bryan Hayes

Willians Astudillo

Harrison Bader

Kevin Kiermaier

Alek Manoah (2022 additions begin here)

Mike Yastrzemski

Adley Rutschman

Daulton Varsho

Luis Castillo

Vinnie Pasquantino

Oswaldo Cabrera

Andrés Giménez

2023 Hot Seat:

Tyler Glasnow

Wander Franco

2023 Guy Watch:

Eugenio Suárez

Luis:

Pablo López

Anthony Santander

Ranger Suárez

Salvador Pérez

Miguel Cabrera

Shohei Ohtani

Nick Castellanos

Oswaldo Cabrera

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Andrés Giménez

Julio Rodríguez

Fernando Tatís Jr. (PEDs be damned!!!)

Cedric Mullins

Byron Buxton

Juan Soto

Marlins Division Of Guys I Like For Reasons Other Than Just Because They Are Marlins:

Sandy Alcántara

Edward Cabrera

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Kelsey:

*Every Philadelphia Phillie, according to the Maitreyi clause, is AMG

Didi Gregorius :(

Tony Kemp

Billy McKinney

Nick Gordon

Sean Manaea

Oneil Cruz

Johan Camargo

Shohei Ohtani

Mark Canha

Lucas Gilbreath

Marcus Stroman

Anthony Volpe

Matt Vierling

Barry:

Oswaldo Cabrera

Masyn Winn

Thairo Estrada

Daulton Varsho

Rowdy Tellez

David Peralta

Wandy Peralta

Oneil Cruz

Willy Adames

Gio Urshela

Nestor Cortes

Anthony Santander

Albert:

Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Oneil Cruz

Hunter Greene

Félix Bautista

Shohei Ohtani

Edward Cabrera

Juan Soto

Manny Machado I DON’T CARE

Julio Rodríguez

Grayson Rodriguez (assuming the O’s will call him back up at some point)

(Some of these are guys I have barely watched; they’re on here more as an aspirational thing, a reason to pay more attention to more baseball teams.)

David Roth:

Jesús Luzardo

Zack Greinke

Paul Sewald

Rich Hill

Brusdar Graterol

Juan Soto

Jake McCarthy

Vincenzo Pasquantino

Lucas Giolito

José Ramírez

Rowdy Tellez

Byron Buxton

Johnny Cueto

Javy Báez

Hunter Greene

Joey Votto

Jeff McNeil

Sean Doolittle

Dan Vogelbach

Jordan Romano

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Cedric Mullins

Oneil Cruz

Patrick Sandoval

(Basically all Mets, in perpetuity, are included in the My Guys category, with McNeil and Vogelbach getting special mention this time, and with exceptions going back over the last 40 years that I will not detail here but would be happy to explain if asked.)

Ray:

Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Anthony Santander

Oneil Cruz

Lars Nootbaar

Francisco Lindor

Sandy Alcántara

Corbin Burnes

Emmanuel Clase

Liam Hendriks

(Ray also submitted several non-MLB names: Leon Draisaitl, Mark Scheifele, Sebastian Aho, Connor Hellebuyck, Domantas Sabonis, Desmond Bane, Malcolm Brogdon, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Mike Conley, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith)

Sean:

Tim Anderson

Luis Arráez

MacKenzie Gore

Eduardo Escobar

Matt Chapman

Brandon Crawford

Pittsburgh Pirates Diaspora:

Josh Bell

Starling Marte

Jameson Taillon

Tyler Glasnow

Josh Harrison

Guys Who Played Well In Columbus Clippers Games I Attended:

Maikel Garcia

Will Benson

Eric Haase

The Names:

Zach Pop

Esteury Ruiz

Tucupita Marcano

Brusdar Graterol

Dinelson Lamet

Dan:

Darick Hall

Just one guy. His last name is my middle name. I need him to have a huge year for the merch possibilities.

Chris:

Steven Kwan

Wander Franco

Lars Nootbaar

Oneil Cruz

Julio Rodríguez

Jesús Sánchez

Sixto Sanchez

Hunter Greene

Michael Harris II

Jeremy Peña

Christopher Morel

Masataka Yoshida

Vladito

Anthony Volpe

CJ Abrams

Victor Robles

There you go. Those are the players we like.