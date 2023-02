I don't want to get too sentimental about the lost innocence of childhood and all that, but goddamn if it isn't true that nothing in adult life brings the same kind of rush that a well-timed snow day could.

There’s no better way to inform the students of a snow day than at the end of a big boys basketball win. Way to go, Dr. Lusk!



Sophomore broadcaster Aiden Lynch with the call of the century on the live broadcast! 😂👏



Stay safe tomorrow, Hawkeyes! pic.twitter.com/azAiZbp57t — Zach Harig (@zach_harig) February 22, 2023

Right in front of the student section! Oh my goodness!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.