I know I don’t have to tell you this, but Indonesians celebrated their Independence this week. And one of their traditional Independence Day activities is duck catching: sometimes in water, sometimes on land, but for maximum duck evasion, with blindfolds on.

Sometimes they do not find the duck:

Find the duck 🦆 pic.twitter.com/3S9zOzdLnB — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 18, 2022

We should shamelessly steal this game for our own holiday get-togethers. And not just so I can bet on it, though I would.