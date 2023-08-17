The Hater’s Guide To The 2023 Fantasy Football Season, With Andy Behrens

We’re getting closer to football season, which makes the waiting all the more unbearable. I manage as best I can: I work, I read, I cook, I pet my dog until he gets bored of me, I dabble in watching other sports, I do the occasional hit of crack. We all have our ways of coping.

Luckily for me (and you!), we’re about to enter fantasy draft season. That’s right: me and all my closest college buddies—O’Mac, Diggo, Nutbreath, Pancake Jim—are about to get BUCK WILD in a Yahoo draft room for 40 minutes of heavy partying and lightly used chat prompts, after which we won’t say a word to one another for the rest of the season. It’s gonna be epic. But who should I draft? Who should YOU draft? Which players will leave us with that “I love my team!” feeling for a few wonderful days before reality hits, and why is Najee Harris not one of those players? THAT is the subject of this week’s Distraction. Yes, it’s once again time for The Hater’s Guide To The Fantasy Football Season. Roll the tape!

As always, the great Andy Behrens of Yahoo joins me to break down the rankings, shit on various future underachievers, and pick out sleepers who are probably already everyone else’s sleepers. Roth is out this week after being formally indicted by the federal government on turtle-smuggling charges. But we got him the best animal trafficking lawyer in the biz, so he’ll be back on the mic with me a week from now. In the meantime, this is an extremely sports-heavy edition of the podcast, as Andy and I pore over the draftees with terrifying zeal. Hardly any pop culture gets mixed in here at all! That’s football, baby.

