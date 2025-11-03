Skip to Content
The Crossword, Nov. 3: Bottom Feeders

11:10 AM EST on November 3, 2025

56-Across: Andy Murray or Mo Farah, e.g.

56-Across: Andy Murray or Mo Farah, e.g.

|Michael Steele/Getty Images
34Comments

This puzzle was constructed by Hannah Binney, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hannah is a crossword constructor living in Cambridge, Mass. She began constructing in 2020, and she has had puzzles appear in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Universal, AVCXand Puzzmo. When not constructing crosswords, Hannah is a particle physicist.  She has an orange cat named Julius.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that we're pausing open submissions until Dec. 1.

