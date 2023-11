Do we have to twist your arm, or will you just solve this? This week’s puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in the New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

(To those of you who have asked, these are getting a little harder, as they will, roughly, over the course of each month. Thanks for sticking with us. Next week, we'll wrap our first full month of puzzles with a themeless.)