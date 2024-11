Why not give our Monday crossword a shot? This week's puzzle was constructed by Hanh Huynh and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Hanh is a bankruptcy attorney who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. with his wife and two kids. This puzzle was inspired by his favorite sport to watch and play: basketball. His favorite team is the UConn women.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.