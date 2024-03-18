Skip to Content
The Crossword, March 18: Boot Sequence

11:27 AM EDT on March 18, 2024

Tourists, bankers, and media converge on Wall Street on March 9, 2020 in New York City.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images|

32-Across: Certain Wall St. employee

Start your Monday off on the right foot. This week's puzzle was constructed by Marshal Herrmann, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Marshal is a longtime sports fan based in the Chicago area and, more recently, a crossword constructor. He's excited to debut at Defector with a puzzle at the intersection of these hobbies.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

