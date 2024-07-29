Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Crosswords

The Crossword, July 29: Collector’s Edition (Themeless)

11:01 AM EDT on July 29, 2024

A visitor views the preview of "Magritte and Contemporary Art: The Treachery of Images" at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), 15 November 2006 in California.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images|

59-Across: “The Treachery of Images” painter Magritte

64Comments

As always, we're ending the month with a challenging themeless—keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week's puzzle was constructed by Kate Hawkins and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Kate is a city-loving Californian currently living in New Hampshire. In 2012, she had pretty great seats for Matt Cain’s perfect game in San Francisco. In 2024, she can hit a college hockey arena from her kitchen window with an overhead toss of almost any fruit of your choosing.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik Is The Bespectacled King Of The Pommel Horse

July 29, 2024
Soccer

Barcelona’s Pursuit Of Nico Williams Is Yet Another Degrading Farce

July 29, 2024
Defector At The Movies

‘Kinds Of Kindness’ Isn’t Supposed To Be Funny

July 29, 2024
NBA

Steve Kerr Needs Some Better Excuses

July 29, 2024
See all posts