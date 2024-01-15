Skip to Content
The Crossword, Jan. 15: Play It Again

11:00 AM EST on January 15, 2024

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images|

42-Down: “80 for Brady” actress Jane

It's a beautiful day for a puzzle. Let's solve two today. This week's puzzle was constructed by Shannon Rapp and Will Eisenberg, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Shannon is a research administrator at Washington University in St. Louis. She is the organizer of the Midwest Crossword Tournament, an editor for Lil AVC X and Lemonade Disco, an aspiring competitive solver, and a volunteer for Daily Crossword Links. More of her puzzles can be found on her blog. Will is a French horn player and music teacher in the Twin Cities. He is the current 3rd horn of Orchestra Iowa, and the reigning champion of the Boswords Themeless League Choppy division. Will is part of the leadership team for Lil AVC X in 2024. More of his puzzles can be found on the blog Half-Baked Puzzles.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

