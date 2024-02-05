Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 5: Ring Ring

11:01 AM EST on February 5, 2024

A Boykin Spaniel competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 09, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club|

25-Down: Breed of the 2021 Westminster Best in Show winner Wasabi, casually

Solve, rinse, repeat. This week's puzzle was constructed by Will Nediger and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Will is a crossword constructor from London, Ontario who uses the nom de plume Bewilderingly (an anagram of "by Will Nediger").

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

