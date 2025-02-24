Skip to Content
The Crossword, Feb. 24: Counter

11:00 AM EST on February 24, 2025

Charli XCX attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

17-Across: Phenomenon officially declared over by Charli XCX on September 2, 2024

How about a crossword puzzle for a change of pace? This week's puzzle was constructed by Matt Forest, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matt is a Boise State alum and lifelong Broncos fan, who also makes crossword puzzles from time to time. Outside of the usual publications, he posts free indie puzzles at mattsword.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

