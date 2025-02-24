How about a crossword puzzle for a change of pace? This week's puzzle was constructed by Matt Forest, and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Matt is a Boise State alum and lifelong Broncos fan, who also makes crossword puzzles from time to time. Outside of the usual publications, he posts free indie puzzles at mattsword.com.
Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.
Crosswords
The Crossword, Feb. 24: Counter
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Defector
See all posts
The Defector Crewneck Sweatshirt Is Back In Stock
Bad news: It's getting colder. Good news: The best way to cover your forearms has returned. The critically acclaimed Defector crewneck sweatshirt has been restocked in all sizes. Now's the time to get one of our most popular items, printed with union labor in the USA.