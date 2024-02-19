The Crossword, Feb. 19: First Teamers

You miss 100 percent of the grids you don't solve. Today's puzzle was constructed by Freddie Cheng and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Freddie is a New York City resident from England whose interest in constructing American crosswords started after watching the documentary Wordplay. Go and check it out!

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.