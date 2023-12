Let's get this puzzle started! This week's puzzle was constructed by Eli Cotham and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Eli is a realtor in Portland, Ore. Besides building and solving crosswords, he enjoys being a dad, cooking and cocktailing, and defending his beautiful city against know-nothings. We're also excited that this is Eli's first published puzzle! You know the drill: Let's get a "hell yeah, Eli!" going in the chat.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.