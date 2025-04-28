Skip to Content
The Crossword, April 28: You Dropped This, King (Themeless)

11:00 AM EDT on April 28, 2025

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake made by 2020 Great British Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins as they attend a celebration at Edinburgh Castle to mark the 900th Anniversary of the City of Edinburgh, on July 3, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images|

10-Down: Great British Bake Off challenge

It's time to wrap up the month with a challenging themeless. Keep an eye out for tricky clues and fun wordplay. This week’s puzzle was constructed by Rebecca Goldstein and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Rebecca is a research scientist and crossword constructor in the Bay Area. She is also a co-director of Westwords, a crossword tournament taking place in Berkeley, Calif., and online on June 22.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE.

