Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Crosswords

The Crossword, April 14: Statlines

11:00 AM EDT on April 14, 2025

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies breaks his helmet after slamming it to the ground after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on May 5, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Rich Schultz/Getty Images|

7-Down: Throws ones helmet and smashes the water cooler, say

60Comments

Step up and solve our Monday crossword. This week's puzzle was constructed by Brandon Koppy and edited by Hoang-Kim Vu. Brandon lives in Dripping Springs, Texas, just outside Austin, with his wife and two little girls. You can also find his puzzles in The New York Times or on his blog, see17across.com.

Defector crosswords, launched in partnership with our friends at AVCX, run every Monday. If you’re interested in submitting a puzzle to us, you can read our guidelines HERE. Note that we're pausing open submissions until April 18.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

College Football

Nico Iamaleava Leaves Tennessee To Seek More Money In The Transfer Portal

April 14, 2025
Racing

Oscar Piastri Takes It To Lando Norris

April 14, 2025
MLB

The Cincinnati Reds Are Going Nowhere In Particular More Quickly Than Any Team Ever Has

April 14, 2025
Soccer

Tottenham Has One Last Chance To Avert Disaster

April 14, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement