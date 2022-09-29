Skip to contents
The Coolness Of Baseball Positions, Ranked

Luis Paez-Pumar
12:56 PM EDT on Sep 29, 2022
Earlier today, Tom wrote a good blog about Aaron Judge, a rare non-vile member of the Vile Yankees. As if often the case in Defector Slack, this quickly devolved into Yankee bashing, a preferred pastime for almost the entire staff. Surprisingly, though, we all agreed that, while the Yankees are a miserable institution and the late 90s Yankees were boring husks, Bernie Williams was a very cool player on those teams.

Trying to figure out why we all felt that way, we arrived at a simple conclusion: center fielders are cool guys! We love them! This then led into an hours-long debate of which baseball positions are the coolest, the result of which you can see below in our definitive and scientific—I made a spreadsheet and everything—ranking. We mainly disagreed on the top spot and the merit of third basemen, and Drew dive-bombed in with a last second ranking that shifted a bunch of positions around. It went about as well as one could hope for.

(Before anyone asks, a couple of notes about our methodology: We decided pitchers can be cool but are so weird that they’re their own block, and the designated hitter is a fake position and therefore not cool enough to even be included.)

Ok, now here’s the list:

  1. Center fielder
  2. Shortstop
  3. Catcher
  4. Third baseman
  5. Right fielder
  6. Second baseman
  7. First baseman
  8. Getting brained by a line drive
  9. Left fielder

Those are the baseball positions, ranked in order of coolness.

