Apologies to any readers or employees of the Clarion Ledger who were momentarily alarmed by this headline. I just wanted to give them a taste of their own medicine.

It's not even his birthday! Why would they post this?

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. A quick programming note: We're going to be in Rest And Relaxation Mode for the rest of the week, but will resume providing you with blogs on Sunday. Try to have some fun this weekend.