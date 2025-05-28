Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

The Champagne Socialist And The Espresso Martini Capitalist

10:40 AM EDT on May 28, 2025

Normal Gossip logo with cartoon characters gossiping
Illustration by Tara Jacoby
3Comments

Junior high is tough for everyone. Shifting friendships! Being stuck somewhere between childhood and adolescence! All those hormones! If you’re lucky, you don’t also have to manage a parent who thinks they can backseat-drive you through all the challenges that come with being 13. 

This week, we’re off to a prestigious private school in the West Village, where our friend-of-a-friend Ellen will have to figure out how involved she wants to get in her daughter’s 8th-grade fundraising competition. Unfortunately, it seems like Ellen’s mom-nemesis, Hazel, has no intention of playing by the rules. Would it be moral to just let Hazel get away with that? 

Our guest this week is Vinson Cunningham! Vinson Cunningham works at The New Yorker, writing about theatre, television, and more. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for criticism in 2024. He’s also a co-host of Critics at Large, The New Yorker’s weekly podcast about culture and the arts. His début novel Great Expectations came out in 2024.

Vinson brought Rachelle some gossip about a high-school troublemaker, and then Rachelle brought Vinson a tale of a fundraising competition at a wealthy private school—which means, of course, that this is really a fundraising competition between the parents. 

You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NBA

Can The NBA Still Produce Interesting Coaches?

May 28, 2025
Media Meltdowns

Christine Brennan Won’t Rest Until Caitlin Clark’s Muscle Strain Is Treated As A National Crisis

May 28, 2025
Youth Sports

It’s A Great Time To Be A Pathetic Loser

May 28, 2025
NBA

Faster Is Better

May 28, 2025
MLB

Dodgers So Desperate For Starting Pitching They Turn To DH

May 27, 2025
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement